Feedback sought for playgrounds

The Dunedin City Council is inviting public feedback on draft concept plans for three destination playgrounds in Marlow Park, Woodhaugh Gardens and Mosgiel Memorial Gardens.

Council group manager Scott MacLean said these playgrounds, popular for their size, variety of equipment, and facilities, could be redeveloped to include features such as water play, fountains, splash pads, and amenities catering to all ages and abilities.

Open days and drop-ins are part of the consultation process, with feedback due by December 4. Final decisions will be made in the 10-Year Plan 2024-34. More information and concept flythroughs are available at dunedin.govt.nz/destination-play