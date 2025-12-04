Festive floats

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

George St was packed with people, many dressed in festive outfits, for the annual Dunedin Santa Parade on Sunday.

The parade featured dozens of colourful, spectacular floats,

along with marching bands, dance groups, emergency service vehicles, local businesses and the Highlanders — and of-course, Santa — all marching and dancing along George St, from St David St to Moray Pl.

The event was organised by the Dunedin Santa Parade Trust.