Flood mitigation works resuming

Vegetation control will be some of the maintenance work the Otago Regional Council is planning for Silver Stream near Mosgiel. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Work on flood mitigation at Silver Stream is resuming but not fast enough for the local community board.

Otago Regional Council manager of operations Gavin Palmer said its maintenance work programme for the Silver Stream near Mosgiel is resuming this month and will be completed by the end of June.

The programme of work between Wingatui Rd and the confluence with the Taieri River includes vegetation control activities on the banks, formed beaches and islands.

Dr Palmer acknowledged recent concerns raised around the Silver Stream. He said while planned works were to be completed by the end of June, the council is also developing a broader programme of works to address restoration of Silver Stream’s channel capacity.

The council’s draft infrastructure strategy proposes $829,000 be allocated to Silver Stream capacity maintenance.

Funding would be spread across years one to four of the strategy, which are the 2024-25 to 2027-28 financial years.

Ongoing capacity maintenance work would be incorporated as a routine activity from the 2028-29 financial year onwards.

The broader programme of works is in the development stage. Ecological assessments and consenting activities are under way and hydrological analysis was planned to start within the next few weeks, Dr Palmer said.

He noted resource consent is required for some forms of the vegetation work and for gravel or sediment removal.

The timing of implementation of this broader work programme will align with the council’s 2024-34 Long-Term Plan when it is considered by the council.

Mosgiel Taieri Community Board chairman Andrew Simms said the board was pleased the council had decided to start restoration of the Silver Stream channel back to its engineered capacity.

"However we would like to see the work commenced without delay, and once commenced for the work to be completed without pause."

