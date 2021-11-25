Four basketball half courts to be installed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"These facilities are being installed after feedback from our recent play spaces plan consultation said people want more opportunities to play basketball in our parks," Dunedin City Council parks and recreation group manager Scott MacLean said.
The courts and height-adjustable hoops are being installed at the Nairn St park (Balmacewen), Hudson Park (Ravensbourne), Seddon Park (Mosgiel) and Halfway Bush Park. Work at the Nairn St park started last week.
It is expected all the courts will be installed by the end of December.
There will be minimal disruption for park users during construction.
The cost of each half court is about $20,000.