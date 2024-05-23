Fundraiser sends juniors to nationals

A garage sale and stalls event for Mosgiel Darts Association juniors has hit its fundraising target and seems likely to become an annual fixture.

The biggest fundraiser for association juniors for more than 30 years was held at the Taieri Bowling Club last Sunday, attracting more than 40 stall-holders and 500 shoppers.

Full details were not immediately available, but junior coach Stan Westwood was confident the $2000 fundraising target had been reached, and this would help two young players to travel to the darts nationals in Whakatane in July.

Organisers said the garage sale of second-hand goods, including clothing, had been particularly successful and stall-holders said the brightly-lit, roomy venue made future fundraising markets an attractive prospect.

Association president Robert Ryder was "absolutely blown away" by the fundraiser’s success, and hoped it would be repeated next year.

Mr Westwood was grateful for the help of Bronwyn Penson and other organisers, and said that volunteers, including junior members and their parents, had done much to ensure the event’s success.

"I’m absolutely over the moon, 100% appreciative [of the community support]", Mr Westwood said.