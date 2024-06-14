Dog policy to be reviewed

The Dunedin City Council is asking for submissions on the future of dog control in the Dunedin area.

Residents’ views are being sought on the draft Dog Control Bylaw and Dog Control Policy, after engagement in November last year to identify options for improvement.

DCC Compliance Solutions manager Ros MacGill said the proposed changes aimed to balance the recreational needs of dogs and owners with appropriate controls.

Ms MacGill said one change could be allowing dogs on a leash in the Octagon, Library Plaza and sections of Princes and George Sts.

Submissions can be made at www.dunedin.govt.nz/dogs-bylaw until midnight on July 21.