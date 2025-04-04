Silly fun at Kate Bush inspired show

An Evening Without Kate Bush

Thursday, April 3 - Mayfair Theatre

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD

‘‘Well, that has made my day!’’ said my dear friend Kathryn as we walked away from the Mayfair Theatre after An Evening Without Kate Bush last night.

And judging from the smiles on people’s faces, the feeling was universal among members of the large and responsive audience.

United Kingdom-based singer-performer Sarah-Louise Young has been touring the festival circuit in Australia and New Zealand with her An Evening Without Kate Bush show, created in conjunction with Russell Lucas, winning awards and delighting audiences.

Now it is Dunedin’s turn to fall under the spell of extraordinary British musical icon Kate Bush, in the hands of a funny and talented life-long ‘‘fan of the Bush’’.

Describing herself as one of the ‘‘fish people’’ — Kate Bush superfans — Young quickly had the audience eating out of her hand, roaming through the audience to make personal connections with individuals and groups.

Hilariously paying tribute to Bush’s life and music, including the artist’s famously eccentric dance moves, Young showed her own impressive talents as a dancer and singer, inviting the audience to join in throughout.

Her introduction and performance of a Russian-language version of Bush’s Babooshka, with the audience encouraged to sing along and pronounce the word ‘‘properly’’, was a hilarious highlight.

Using just a suitcase full of costumes and wigs, and a soundtrack of Bush music, Young moved through a series of lightning-fast transformations, keeping the show moving along at pace.

As a reviewer, one tends to sit back and observe, but no such luck for this reviewer last night — turns out sitting in the front row could earn you and your friends a charming invitation onto the stage to sing backing vocals. Ah well, Young’s joyful presence and the supportive audience made it silly fun.

This inclusive approach extended to two long-married couples in the audience, invited up to enjoy a gentle dance, while Young sang a beautiful rendition of Don’t Give Up, originally sung by Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel.

The show concluded with Bush’s most famous song, as you’ve never heard it, a fitting conclusion to a truly enjoyable show as the entire audience rose as one to give Young a standing ovation.

Leaving the theatre, many took the opportunity to speak with Young on their way out, sharing stories of their own Kate Bush experiences.

Utterly charmed and thoroughly entertained, with mood boosted by a fun and fabulous evening of music and comedy, the large audience went home feeling that An Evening Without Kate Bush was a great antidote to the ills of the world. And, no doubt, Young’s delightful performance converted many into ‘‘fans of the Bush’’.

An Evening Without Kate Bush will return tonight (Friday) from 7.30pm at the Mayfair Theatre, and again on Saturday, April 5, from 7.30pm at Oamaru Opera House. Highly recommended!