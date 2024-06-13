Pie Awards give focus to our upper crust

Local pie makers are being encouraged to submit their best work for this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards.

NZ Bakels managing director, Brent Kersel said the Pie Awards were about celebrating bakers.

"They work incredibly hard and we want to acknowledge that."

He said it had been fantastic visiting award-winning bakers and seeing the difference their award or awards had made to their business.

"After the awards night we saw bakeries right across New Zealand seeing a huge boost in sales as a result of winning one of the other awards on the night.

"And we know that even bakeries that place within the top 10 see sales growth."

There are many entry categories, including steak and cheese, bacon and egg, potato top, and vegetarian.

Mr Kersel encouraged pie fans to encourage their local bakers to enter the competition, whether they were pie makers in cafes, lunch bars, catering services or restaurants.

Entries are now open at pieawards.nz, until June 27 at 5pm.