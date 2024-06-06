Fundraiser for St Leonards School

St Leonards School pupils (from left) Poppy Agate, 5, and Freyja Hill, 7, work on screen-printed art pieces in preparation for of the school’s art sale this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Local artists and tamariki will fly the creative flag for St Leonards School during its popular annual art sale.

The St Leonards School Art Sale will be held from this Friday to Sunday at the school’s King George Hall. The opening night event will run from 5.30pm-7pm on Friday, and the exhibition will be open from 11am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which has been running for several years, is a major annual fundraiser and community event for the small school, which currently has 21 pupils.

Along with an array of local artists, this year’s art sale will feature the work of St Leonards School pupils, who were inspired to have a go at print-making after visiting the Marilynn Webb exhibition at Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Among the established and emerging artists who have signed up to exhibit their work are Barbara Cushen, Ira Mitchell, Doug Hart, Trevor Douglas, Robert Scott, Rod Eales, Natasha Shackleton, Eleanor Collier, Mary Kilpatrick, Jay Hutchinson and Marion Mertens.

In addition, an art work created by Sam Foley, a past pupil of St Leonards School, will be up for silent auction.

