Funds to help community patrol

Simon Henderson looks at highlights from the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board.

Funds for patrol

The Mosgiel Taieri Community Board has granted $2500 to the Mosgiel Taieri Community Patrol.

Working closely with the New Zealand Police, the volunteer organisation acts as extra "eyes and ears" in the local area.

The funds will be used to help cover annual fuel costs for the community patrol.

Names for new roads

New names will soon be added to maps of Mosgiel as part of new developments in the area.

The community board has approved Wilden Lane for a new private way off School Rd South; Cottage Dr for a private way off Gladstone Rd North, and Mako Lane for a new private way off Lorne St as part of a Kainga Ora development.

Freight and trails discussed

Dunedin city councillor Cherry Lucas highlighted roads, trails and freight during her update to the Mosgiel Taieri Community Board.

The council is planning a transport study for Mosgiel, that will seek to understand where all the freight in Otago and Southland is coming from and going to, she said.

Cr Lucas mentioned the council’s draft annual plan, due to be ratified before the end of June.

She highlighted the proposed Mosgiel Park and Ride scheme has been deferred to the 2025-26 budget.

However the Dunedin Tunnels Trail project remains in the budget with a council contribution of $1.875million, which she noted was probably an increase from the original amount.

Cr Lucas also highlighted that a decision by the Dunedin City Council about whether to sell Aurora Energy has been deferred to provide more time for questions raised during the public submission process to be addressed.

Future for aerodrome highlighted

The Mosgiel Taieri Community Board has drafted a letter of support to the Dunedin Fire Brigade Restoration Society regarding its aims of establishing a fire engine display and cafe at the Taieri Aerodrome.

In the letter, chairman Andrew Simms noted while the society’s proposals to redevelop the site jointly with the Taieri Aero Club would be an invaluable addition to the local community, the Taieri Aerodrome is under the control of a trust, and the board had no sway regarding any changes at the aerodrome.

Mr Simms said the aero club had identified a need to relocate their clubrooms to help make way for possible expansion of the area used by Helicopters Otago, which was anticipating the arrival of additional rescue helicopters.

Ms Simms also noted that in the Dunedin City Council’s future development strategy, there was a mention the aerodrome was zoned for industrial use, should the aero club decide to relocate in the future, for example to Momona.

"There are a large number of considerations that perhaps we don’t fully understand in terms of the potential future use of the aerodrome."