Gasworks market to feature upcycled fashion

Dunedin Gasworks Market co-ordinator Chris Edwards measures up Gasworks Museum Trust chairman Jonathan Cweorth for a colourful steampunk-inspired coat of recycled fabrics in preparation for a planned "Remake Revolution" event and market in October. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Dunedin Gasworks Museum will be the backdrop for a fashion event with a difference, when it hosts a "Remake Revolution" market in October.

Founded a year ago by Dunedin woman Chris Edwards, with the aim of encouraging the community to come together, shop local and recycle, the regular gasworks growers and crafters markets have proved a popular drawcard.

"We have been really pleased with how many people have come to the Gasworks Museum to enjoy the markets and then have a look around the museum," Ms Edwards said.

"Two of our markets attracted more than 900 people, which was fantastic."

Gasworks Museum Trust chairman Jonathan Cweorth said the markets had been "one of the most valuable initiatives for the museum in the past year" and had brought in "many hundreds of people".

"Along with renting out the redeveloped foundry for groups and events, the markets have contributed to us having our best-ever visitor numbers this year," Mr Cweorth said.

Aiming to highlight recycling and the growing popularity of clothing "upcycling", the October 5 evening market will focus on pre-loved clothing and fashion and will include a "Remake Revolution" fashion design competition.

"We wanted to let people know this event is coming up, so they can get to work on creating exciting garments from pre-loved clothes and fabrics," Ms Edwards said.

"I’m having a go at making a steampunk outfit using recycled fabrics, which will be fun."

Registrations are open until September 5, and the fashion design competition is open to all ages and skill levels.

Dunedin’s Stitch Kitchen community sewing studio is offering help and advice for people who want to enter the fashion competition but are unsure how to proceed.

"On the night, each outfit will be displayed on models who will wander around the market throughout the evening, so that everyone can take a look and decide on which work of art they would like to vote for in the people’s choice section," she said.

The overall competition will be judged by Dunedin fashion fans Tahu Mackenzie and Cr Sophie Barker.

The market would be a chance for the community to come together for a low-cost evening of family fun, and to browse stalls by groups such as Frills & Folly and the Dunedin Vegetable Growers Club, Ms Edwards said.

It was also hoped to have live music and a repair shop on-site.

"We also have a free stall, a sausage sizzle and a children’s area with games and face painting.

"The idea is for families to be able to go out together and have a nice time, without having to spend a lot of money."

Mr Cweorth said the first ever espresso coffee machine to arrive in Dunedin, which had been donated to the museum, would also be on-site at the October market.

A large and complex piece of machinery, it would be operated by a group of specially trained volunteers, who would make and sell coffees.

The Dunedin Gasworks Museum had also recently welcomed the gifts of the last remaining former workers’ cottage from Braemar St and an old transformer building from Aurora, he said.

"We are working on setting that up as a repair space, to run in conjunction with the markets, which will be great for the community," he said.

• The Gasworks Museum Remake Revolution market will be held from 5pm on October 5, and will be one of the opening events in the city’s 2024 Heritage Festival.

Stall spaces are still available and food truck vendors are invited to get in touch via gasworksmarket@gmail.com

