Hillside memorial impresses

Enjoying a visit to the new Hillside Workshops war memorial and memorial park recently are (from left) KiwiRail operations lead Mike Beaufort, Otago Military History Group (OMHG) member Neil Macandrew, OMHG co-chairman Peter Trevathan, OMHG member and KiwiRail bridge inspector Bernie Flaherty and OMHG member Charlie Boyes. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

A Dunedin group dedicated to preserving the city’s military history is delighted with a major aspect of the refurbished KiwiRail Hillside Workshops site in South Dunedin.

The refurbished site, which was officially reopened last week by deputy prime minister Winston Peters, includes an impressive war memorial and memorial park.

The war memorial wall holds large historic brass plaques listing the names of Hillside Workshop workers who were killed in World Wars 1 and 2. The park provides ample room for the public to attend commemorative services and includes a carved Māori sculpture and information panels detailing the site’s long history and development.

Members of the Otago Military History Group (OMHG), who visited the war memorial and park recently, were impressed by both the design and prominence of the memorial.

OMHG co-chairman Peter Trevathan said it was great to see such an important element of Hillside Workshop’s long history given prominent and dignified acknowledgement.

"Everyone is very impressed with it," he said.

During construction of the war memorial and park, KiwiRail operations lead Mike Beaufort and KiwiRail bridge inspector and OMHG member Bernie Flaherty liaised with lead contractor Calder Stewart on the project.

Mr Beaufort said Calder Stewart had been good to work with and "very responsive" to design suggestions from the pair.

"The memorial wall and the plaques look great, and we have had a lot of positive feedback from members of the public whose attention has been caught by it passing by," he said.

"The intention of the memorial and park is to be a peaceful place that also highlights the history of this area and the development of Hillside Workshops from the early days."

The free-standing information panels highlight Māori history, settler history, the workshops and local people.

A carved Māori sculpture and historical information panels bring the new Hillside Workshops war memorial to life for visitors.

Mr Trevathan said the site had hosted its first full Anzac Day service that year, which had been a great success.

OMHG member Charlie Boyes, whose great uncle Andrew Colquhoun Boyes is among the names listed on the war memorial, is thrilled with the site.

A.C. Boyes was working at KiwiRail when he joined up to go and fight in World War 1 — first at Gallipoli in 1915, where he was wounded by a shell, and later in France, where he was killed by a sniper.

"Having his service acknowledged here, on this impressive memorial, is very special," Mr Boyes said.

Mr Trevathan said the OMHG was planning a rededication service for the Hillside Workshops war memorial, to be held at 2pm on Armistice Day, November 11.

The event would include representatives of the New Zealand Defence Force and KiwiRail management.

It was hoped it would involve the descendants of those named on the memorial as well, he said.

"We are asking families and descendants to get in touch with us, to share any information they have about the men listed on the memorial, and perhaps any memorabilia," he said.

"The more family members we can involve in the rededication service, the better — and KiwiRail staff as well."

• Families and descendants interested in attending the rededication service, or who would like more information, are invited to contact Mr Trevathan by emailing petebond058@hotmail.co.nz, Mr Beaufort by emailing michael.beaufort@kiwirail.co.nz or Mr Flaherty by emailing bernie.flaherty@kiwirail.co.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz