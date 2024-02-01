Gear deliberately damaged

Disc Golf Dunedin chairman Errol Nye shows one of six baskets damaged at Chingford Park. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

It has been a weekend of highs and lows for Disc Golf Dunedin chairman Errol Nye.

After a successful weekend organising the Seafarer tournament at Port Chalmers Golf Club, he was stunned to hear disc golf baskets at Chingford Park had been deliberately damaged — costing thousands of dollars.

The baskets are designed to catch and hold the discs thrown by players.

A series of hanging chains are used to absorb the impact of a thrown disc and direct it into the basket below.

The chains have been cut on six out of about nine baskets in the park.

Some of the chains had been removed.

The heavy chain links would likely have needed bolt cutters to be removed.

Mr Nye heard from players that the chains were intact about 9.30pm on Friday, but they were reported damaged the following day, so the act must have taken place late on Friday night or early on Saturday.

It was also disappointing, as Chingford Park was due to host a free secondary school term 1 league competition between February 26 and April 8.

He was working hard to have the baskets repaired in time for the competition.

However, as a small club with limited funds, it would be an unwelcome added burden, he said.

The damage had been reported to the police.

He encouraged anyone who saw something or had information that may help identify who had caused the damage to get in touch.