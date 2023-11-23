Gifts among show works

Otago Potters Group committee members Liz Rowe (left) and Bronwyn Gayle hold decorated pottery pieces donated by visiting UK potters Alan Caiger-Smith and John Pollex respectively, which will be among the display of works from the club’s archives at its 60th anniversary exhibition. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Gifts from well-known visiting potters will be displayed alongside works by Otago Potters Group members in the group’s 60th annual exhibition this month.

The exhibition, which opens tomorrow at the Dunedin Community Gallery, in Princes St, highlights the group’s ‘‘impressive record’’over more than 60 years, and also looks to the future.

Exhibition organiser Liz Rowe said the club was set up in 1962 and had held an exhibition every year since, apart from 2021, when Covid restrictions prevented it from going ahead.

"It’s a pretty impressive record. The club was one of the first pottery groups set up in New Zealand and flourished during the heydays of studio pottery in the 1960s and 1970s,’’ Ms Rowe said.

‘‘Since then, membership has fluctuated a bit as handmade ceramics have gone in and out of fashion, although we are seeing a huge resurgence of interest in clay at the moment.

"This year our membership has almost doubled,’’ she said.

Over the years, the Otago Potters Group has amassed a large collection of pieces, most given to the club after workshops by visiting potters.

In recent weeks, Ms Rowe and fellow group committee member Bronwyn Gayle have been working to select 25 pieces for a special display, alongside the exhibition of club members’ work.

"It’s lovely to get these pieces down and be reminded of the development of studio pottery in New Zealand. It’s a unique and eclectic collection,’’ Ms Rowe said.

‘‘There are works from founding members, through to well-known New Zealand potters, and some international makers famous in the ceramics world."

The exhibition opens at 5.30pm tomorrow (November 24), and will be open daily from 10am-4pm from Saturday to Friday next week.

- Summer Market and Open Day

Following the exhibition, there will be a Summer Market and Open Day at the clubrooms, at 6 Neville St.

"It’s a chance for people to buy pottery and have a look around the facilities we have at the club. We are hoping to make winter and summer markets a regular event for the club," Ms Rowe said.

The market will be held on Sunday, December 3, from 10am-2pm.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz