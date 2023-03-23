Golfers to be strung along

Belleknowes Golf Club recovery manager Gordon Wilson stands in front of the site of the new golf clubhouse. FILE PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A nine-hole string golf tournament this Sunday at Belleknowes Golf Club will be a fundraiser for the clubhouse after a fire destroyed the original in June 2021.

Club member Phyll Esplin said each competitor would be given an amount of string to use to relieve them of strokes.

The length of string, which can be cut as required, can be used anywhere on the golf course, but is most useful when the ball is under a tree and the player cannot get a swing, in a bunker, or for a tricky putt.

The club is asking each golfer to be sponsored to the value of $100 to raise funds.

For details contact phyllesplin@gmail.com or phone 027 696-0408

Registration is at 12.30pm, when teams will receive string and scissors. Tee off 1pm.

