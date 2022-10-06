It’s all go in Green Island

Greater Green Island Community Network comittee members (from left) Jan Clark, Melanie McNatty, Amanda Reid, Ben McKenzie, Alana Goldsack, and Steve Hayward are pleased to see a buzz of activity in the area. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A buzz is in the air in Green Island, with road safety works nearing completion, beautification well under way, and a jobs expo and street party in the pipeline. Greater Green Island Community Network (GGICN) committee members, who represent a broad cross-section of the community, say the area has been through a difficult period, with the pandemic and then a winter of disruptions, but "there is light at the end of the tunnel".

GGICN community worker Ben McKenzie said there was a "quiet positivity" among businesses and the community, with people keen to get out and enjoy events and activities again.

"It is very nice for Green Island to be busy, with lots of activities happening, and to have that feel of a positive buzz," Mr McKenzie said.

Late last month, Main South Rd in Green Island was reopened, with construction of the roundabout at Church St finished ahead of schedule.

Otago Regional Council buses have returned to their original routes, helping to improve travel times through the area.

The Dunedin City Council’s Green Island Road Safety project also included renewing critical underground infrastructure and constructing new footpaths.

Other measures include installing three raised pedestrian crossings along Main South Rd and four new courtesy crossings at the roundabout.

The third and final pedestrian crossing, near Green Island Civic Hall, is being raised at present.

GGICN chairman Steve Hayward said the works had been disruptive, but now that they were almost complete, the benefits were clear.

"Having the roundabout at Church St has made that intersection so much safer. It’s really good to see," he said.

GGICN community worker Alana Goldsack said in the network’s most recent community survey, 18 months ago, one of the most pressing issues for Green Island residents was road and pedestrian safety.

"The raised crossings will calm traffic and make it safer for pedestrians to cross — and they look good too," she said.

"We are hoping that the whole project will be finished in time for us to celebrate with our market day and street party onNovember 19."

The traditional Green Island pre-Christmas market would celebrate the completion of the works and would also welcome several new businesses to the area.

"It’s going to be a great way for us to let people know that Green Island is open and keen to welcome visitors, and there will be about 100 stalls."

Mr McKenzie said, during the market day, people would be invited to take part in family activities at Memorial Park, next to Fresh Choice, where the new playground was proving a popular destination.

"We are looking to move forward with our plans to install a stage and accessible barbecue at the park, for community use and events," he said.

Fundraising was about to start for the project, so it would be good for people to see the site and the plans.

Flagpoles had already been installed in Memorial Park, and war memorial plaques shifted, in order to bring crowds off the road and into the park on Anzac Day.

While the park was owned by the DCC, the Green Island community was taking the lead on its development.

"This work will help make the park a real community space," Mr McKenzie said.

The Greater Green Island Community Network will also facilitate a job opportunities night, on October 18.

"Many employers in the area are looking for staff, so this will be a good opportunity for them to connect with people looking for work over a cuppa," Mr McKenzie said.