Historic engine on the move

Keeping historic engineering alive is Otago Vintage Machinery Club president Tony Newton (front) and members of the Outram-based club. Photos: Sam Henderson

An historic engine that traversed the frozen snow of Antarctica is on the move once more.

A 1952 Caterpillar D4D housed at Otago Vintage Machinery Club will be transported to Wānaka to be displayed at the Wheels at Wānaka show over Easter Weekend.

Club president Tony Newton said the 13-tonne dozer was used at the American Base in McMurdo Sound, one of three especially modified to work in the challenging Antarctic conditions.

Modified from a D4 model, the dozer had an elongated and strengthened chassis, double drive sockets and double-wide tracks.

"The double-wide tracks ... spreads the weight of the vehicle over a bigger surface of ground."

It also had a cab fitted so drivers could withstand extremely low temperatures.

"Normally they didn’t have a cab, so that is your concession to it being a little bit chilly down there."

The D4D had a 4.13m blade used for clearing ice and hauling sledges and other equipment.

A 1952 Caterpillar D4D will be on the move to be displayed at the Wheels at Wānaka show.

It was donated to the club by the American Science Foundation.

This year the American manufacturer Caterpillar is celebrating its centennial anniversary, and a grand procession of Caterpillar machines is planned at the Easter show.

Mechanic Bob Ischia had been working to get it running again for its trip, including adjusting the brakes and addressing a hydraulic leak.

The name written on the side of the dozer — Tiwai — was believed to be the wife or girlfriend of its first driver.

"Over the years quite a few people named machinery after their loved one, because they were away on their own in the wilderness."

The engine was just one of many extraordinary historic machines on display at the Outram-based museum.

• The Otago Vintage Machinery Club’s Machinery Museum at the Taieri Historical Park in George King Memorial Dr, Outram is generally open on Wednesdays and Sundays (entry by donation).

Email otago.vintage.machinery.club@gmail.com for details.

