Hotere items on show

A newly opened exhibition reveals the daily interests of one of New Zealand’s most important artists.

"The Library of Ralph Hotere" at Dunedin Public Library showcases a selection of items owned by Hotere.

Heritage collections librarian Donald Kerr said the collection of about 900 items was given to the library in 2021 by Hotere’s widow Mary McFarlane.

As well as books, the collection included items such as notes, postcards and vinyl albums.

"Apparently there were people who used to walk past his studio and listen to classical music.

"While he was painting he had music blaring away."

Hotere was a great fan of American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, Dr Kerr said.

"He went and saw him live in the States."

Many items were related to material he collected during overseas trips

"He picked up publications and books by artists or writers and of course he visited libraries and galleries."

The collection included guides and catalogues for institutions such as London’s Tate Gallery, the Getty Centre in Los Angeles and the Vatican Museums and Library.

A photograph of Ernesto "Che" Guevara playing golf is one of a wide variety of items in the library of Ralph Hotere.

More than 50% of the items were art books or art-related books, but there were also many books on history, geography, religion and social sciences.

Inside some of these books were notes, annotations and marginalia that provided a glimpse into the workings of Hotere’s mind and the inspiration for artworks.

The collection also revealed personal connections, such as a copy of the War Graves Commission publication which listed his brother Jack Hotere, a private in the 28th Māori Battalion, who was killed in World War 2 during an engagement at Sangro River, Italy.

In 1963, Hotere made a deeply personal journey to the Sangro River cemetery, where he visited his brother’s grave.

Hotere was a key part of protests against the proposal to build an aluminium smelter at Aramoana.

Within the collection was an embargoed report showing a schematic scene of what the smelter might have looked like if it had been constructed.

"He must have picked it up at some stage."

Lighter moments from Hotere’s life are also revealed in the collection, such as cookbooks, books on chess and a photo by Alberto Korda of Che Guevara golfing.

"He loved cooking and he loved playing chess and he loved playing golf."

• "The Library of Ralph Hotere" is open until March at the Reed Gallery, third floor, Dunedin Public Library.

