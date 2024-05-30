Hundreds attending event

University of Otago student Rachel Checketts, 21, who is taught by Jacqui Seque, will compete in the open section of the piping and dancing national competitions, in Dunedin this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hundreds of dancers and pipers will descend on Dunedin venues this weekend for the Annual Championship Piping and Highland & National Dancing competitions.

Hosted by the Otago Centre Piping and Dancing, the competitions will be held this Saturday and Sunday at Otago Boys’ High School, John McGlashan College and Dunedin Leisure Lodge.

The dancing competition has attracted more than 100 competitors, from Auckland to Invercargill, aged from 6 to 18 years. They will compete in a range of events to be held from 8.30am both days at Otago Boys’ High School. All welcome, free entry.

The piping competition will include players from under 16 years to over 60 years, from across the North and South Islands, with some competing in the New Zealand under 21 years championship strathspey and reel. the competition will be held on both days at John McGlashan College’s Edgar Learning Centre. All welcome, free entry.

The double march, reel and strathspey competitions, featuring some of New Zealand’s top solo pipers, will be held at Dunedin Leisure Lodge — Distinction Hotel on Saturday night. All welcome, entry $10.