Hundreds pay respects

Dunedin RSA Service of Remembrance speaker Cadet Warrant Officer Olivia Goldsmith addresses those assembled at the cenotaph in Queens Gardens on Saturday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

About 300 people gathered in bright sunshine at the cenotaph in Queen’s Gardens on Saturday for the Dunedin RSA Service of Remembrance, marking the 105th anniversary of the end of World War 1 at 11am, on November 11, 1918.

Local families joined dignitaries and representatives of councils, the Defence Force and Dunedin RSA for the solemn service, which began with the "breaking" of the flags and the firing of two 25-pounders by the Otago Gunners Association.

The service was led by MC Lieutenant William Atkinson 2/4 RNZIR and chaplain Leah Graefe and featured an act of remembrance by newly-appointed Bayfield High School head girl for 2024 Louisa Chrystal-Lowe (16).

Keynote speaker Cadet Warrant Officer Olivia Goldsmith highlighted the challenges facing the world, including hatred and violence, and urged people to recall the Maori proverb He Tangata — "what is the most important thing in the world: it is the people, it is the people, it is the people".

After the official party laid wreaths, The Ode was recited in Te Reo by Prof John Broughton and in English by Dunedin RSA president Squadron Leader Kevin Weir, before bugler Mathew Patchett, of Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass Band, played The Last Post and Reveille.

The service concluded with prayers for peace and the New Zealand national anthem.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz