Impressive feats on show at urban circus

360 ALLSTARSRegent TheatreSaturday, October 7

Amazing feats of acrobatic skill wowed a large audience at the Regent Theatre on Saturday, as high-energy urban circus show 360 AllStars poured their all into their performance.

Led by producer/drummer Gene Peterson and MC/vocalist Mirrah Reflects, the 360 AllStars crew comprised a team of record-holding artists and athletes, including breakdancers BBoy Leerok and BBoy Sette, BMX rider Heru Anwari, basketball freestyler Pafo, and Cyr wheel acrobat Dan Price.

With Peterson and Mirrah creating a live soundtrack and pumping up the audience with cries of "give it up for ...", and truly spectacular tricks to enjoy, the show was filled with excitement for audience members young and old.

The athletes kept the tricks coming in quick succession throughout the hour-long show, adding in plenty of jokes and clowning to add to the fun.

Every part of the act was impressive, with the breakdancers BBoy Leerok and Bboy Sette having their own mini battle, striving to outperform each other with spins and crazy acrobatics.

Pafo was full of tricks and fun with the basketball, while Anwari was a wizard on the BMX — frequently defying the laws of gravity.

Dan Price was amazing on the Cyr wheel, adding a feel of true circus to the show with his superb performance.

All in all, 360 AllStars was a taste of something quite different, and a great deal of fun.