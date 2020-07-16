Inspired to join police

Photo: File

A Dunedin father has inspired his singer and songwriter daughter to step out of the limelight and into the line-up.

Fifty-six new constables will graduate from their initial training at the Royal New Zealand Police College this week.

Dunedin-born constable Sahara McDonald is one of them.

She watched her father serve the Dunedin community as a police officer for 10 years.

"Seeing my father serve in the community gave me a fire in my belly to be a part of what I regard as a selfless service," she said.

She is also known as singer and songwriter Sahara Skye, releasing a debut single, Expectations, in 2018 and opened for Pink in Auckland that same year.

Her new role will see her posted to the Waitemata

district.

Two of the new graduating officers will be deployed to Dunedin.

The new constables would bring a range of talents to the police, including a rugby star, a singer, a bagpiper and a haka leader.

It was a diverse group, with over 27% from ethnicities other than New Zealand European.