Test match magic set to hit city on weekend

All Blacks frenzy is hitting the city before the big game on Saturday.

There will be an opportunity to get your merchandise signed as All Blacks players visit Wall Street Mall tomorrow from 10.15am to 11.30am.

On Saturday, an R18+ Kick-Off Zone in the Octagon will include live music, food trucks and a pop-up bar under a large marquee with heating.

Family-friendly performances and activities will take place along George St and supporters will be able to soak up the city’s atmosphere and festivities before joining a group walking bus to the stadium along George St, Albany St and Anzac Ave with pop-up performances and surprises along the way.

The game is the first in a three match test series and the only South Island match for the All Blacks this year.

More than 30,000 fans are expected to pack out Forsyth Barr Stadium.

In a statement, Dunedin Destination manager Sian Sutton said they were looking forward to showcasing the city and creating a festive atmosphere alongside the stadium.

All Blacks test matches have historically contributed millions to the local economy.

"Our tourism operators, and hospitality and retail outlets are excited to host the huge influx of visitors, and welcome the boost to the local economy," Ms Sutton said. — APL