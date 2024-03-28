Juggling, circus festival comes south for Easter

Xanthe Naylor is delighted the Aotearoa New Zealand Juggling and Circus Festival is coming to Dunedin for the first time. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The dynamic art of defying gravity will be celebrated this Easter weekend.

The Aotearoa New Zealand Juggling and Circus Festival starts tomorrow at Waiora Scout Camp for three days of workshops and wonder.

The event is organised by the non-profit trust Aotearoa New Zealand Circus Association.

Event organiser Xanthe Naylor said the festival had been running since 1992 and it went to different locations each time it ran.

This was the first time it had come to Dunedin.

"It is the furthest south it has gone."

The event will include workshops for both seasoned entertainers and complete beginners.

"We will have ... workshops for all abilities and ages, where we can introduce you to new skills or improve ones you might already have ."

One of the performers coming to Dunedin for the festival is Auckland juggler Kozo Komatsubara, who goes by stage name "Kozo Kaos".

"He is known as New Zealand’s fastest juggler."

Another performer coming for the festival is Rola-Bola artist Matthias Goed, of Raglan, who among other acts performs while balancing on a tower of rolling pipes.

Tonight some of the visiting entertainers will feature in the Playhouse Circus at the Playhouse Theatre in Albany St.

"It brings a little bit of the festival to the public."

Naylor was organising this festival for the first time, but she had plenty of local experience having run Dunedin’s Circulation Festival for about 10 years.

As a juggler and entertainer she has been busy recently, performing in the Renegade Cabaret at the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

She will also be back in action in October when the Circulation Festival returns after being postponed last year.

- The Aotearoa New Zealand Juggling and Circus Festival

Tomorrow to Monday

Waiora Scout Camp

North Taieri

To book visit eventspronto.co.nz/nzjcf2024

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz