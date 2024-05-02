Call made to return items

The organisers of The Star Regent 24 Hour Book Sale are urgently seeking the return of a flat-deck trolley, sack-barrow, and six metal book-ends — similar to those pictured — which went missing during the sale. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The organisers of The Star Regent 24 Hour Book Sale are putting out the call for equipment to be returned, after it went missing during the sale.

Sale co-ordinator Kath Wallace said a flat-deck trolley, sack-barrow, and six metal book-ends had gone missing during pack-out from the sale, held in March at the Edgar Centre.

"We are hoping that these can be returned to us, as they are very much needed by our book-sorting volunteers," Mrs Wallace said.

The flat-deck trolley and sack-barrow were frequently used to transport heavy boxes of books around, she said.

In addition, Mrs Wallace expressed thanks for everyone who supported the book sale, which raised more than $114,000 for the Regent Theatre.

Many groups had lent a hand, including Task Force Green, Simply Hire, Rotary, Southern Rugby, Cadets, the Edgar Centre and many other volunteers.

"I especially want to thank the people of Dunedin for making the book sale such a huge success," she said.

