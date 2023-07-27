Jumping at a chance or two

Ballard rehearses at Dunedin Gymnastics Academy. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

A young Dunedin gymnast is taking on back-to-back international competitions in September.

Molly Ballard has been selected to join the Gymnastics New Zealand women’s artistic team travelling to Europe to compete in the International Gymnastics Federation World Challenge cups in Szombathely, Hungary and in Paris, France.

It has been a big year for Ballard, who represented New Zealand in January at the Gymnastics in Paradise and Aloha GymFest 2023 competitions in Hawaii.

However, the world challenge cups will be her first competitions at a senior international level.

The events she will be competing in are vault and floor.

Floor will include tumbles, leaps and jumps as well as plenty of dance and artistry.

Ballard is using a song by New Zealand artist Lorde called Everybody Wants to Rule the World.

Ballard is familiar with other members of the team.

New Zealand women’s artistic team member Molly Ballard, 17, of Dunedin, will compete in two world cups in September.

"I’ve competed with them all year."

Her parents will be joining her for the second cup in Paris, and there will be a chance for a holiday after the competitions.

She was nervous but excited to be taking part in the world cups, she said.

Dunedin Gymnastics Academy women’s artistic gymnastics lead coach Hayley Storey said it was a huge achievement for Ballard and she was very proud of her.

"It is not very often you get kids to compete at that level."

It was a big deal for the club as well to see Ballard competing at an international level.

"For Dunedin to have someone at that level is really cool."

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz