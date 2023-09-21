Local choirs to take to the stage for Sing Fest

Knox Church. Photo by Peter McIntosh.

Seven local choirs will step on stage tonight in Sing Fest, presented by the Otago branch of the NZ Choral Federation.

The concert, which will be held from 7.30pm at Knox Church, will showcase Ōpoho School Singing Group, Dunedin Children’s Choir, Knox Church Junior Choir, Flagstaff Community Choir, Logan Park High School Choir, East Taieri School Choir and the Dunedin Star Singers.

Each choir will perform individually, and will join together for two massed items — Ka Waiata by R. Puanaki, conducted by Rosemary Tarbotton, and Riversong by Andy Beck, conducted by Carole Chetwin-Randall, with accompanist Susan Frame.

Ōpoho School Singing Group involves pupils from across the school, who come together weekly to enjoy singing, conducted by Sara Brown. In their first public performance, the choir will sing traditional spirituals Keep Your Lamps and Soon I Will Be Done, and I Don’t Want to Live on the Moon, by Jeff Moss.

The Dunedin Children’s Choir includes singers from 7-12 years from across Dunedin, including pupils of 17 schools, and is conducted by Natasha Manowitz and accompanied by Susan Frame.

The choir will sing Edelweiss by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kusimama by Jim Papoulis, and Feed the Birds by Sherman and Sherman.

Knox Church Children’s Choir is one of the oldest children’s choirs in Dunedin, conducted by Sara Brown, and is open to singers from 5 years upwards. The choir will sing O Lord Most Holy by Franck, and Toward the Light by Marcus Turer.

Flagstaff Community Choir includes people of all ages and backgrounds, conducted by Sue Mepham. The choir will sing One Hundred Years On, Ehara, and You’ve Got a Friend.

Logan Park High School Choir is an open-entry school choir, conducted by Sara Brown. The choir will sing Turn the World Around by Belafonte and Freeman, and Friday I’m in Love by The Cure.

East Taieri School Choir includes pupils from years 4 to 6, conducted by Alison Tay and accompanied by Heather Cresswell. The choir will sing Whose Pigs Are These, We Can Dream by Pink Zebra, and Windy Nights by Mark Patterson.

The Dunedin Star Singers is an adult women’s choir who perform a variety of three and four-part harmony music, conducted by Rosemary Tarbotton, with accompanist Michael Coull. The choir will sing New York, New York, The Crawdad Song, and Shenandoah.



