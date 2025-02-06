More local content on morning radio

Jeff Harford presents OAR FM’s OARsome Morning Show in a new time slot. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Radio listeners can now hear more Dunedin stories over their morning bowl of cornflakes.

OAR FM’s OARsome Morning Show now starts at 7am, with two hours of updates on local events, interviews and a variety of music from outside the mainstream.

Host Jeff Harford said the decision to expand the show and move it forward from its former 8am slot would give breakfast-time listeners and those on the morning commute more choice for Dunedin-specific content.

"We’re proudly Dunedin-owned, with the interests and concerns of local people front and centre in everything we do.

"There’s a wealth of good stories to share."

A weekly Thursday morning catch-up with The Star is a regular features. Other segments include conversations with Community Law Otago, Dunedin City of Literature, Livingwell Disability Resource Centre, Otago Regional Council, WellSouth, Dunedin Wildlife Hospital, Orokonui Ecosanctuary and Health NZ Southern.

The latest addition to the Monday programme is House Guest, profiling community organisations that access a variety of services at Dunedin Community House.

The OARsome Morning Show airs weekdays from 7am to 9am on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts of feature interviews are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz.