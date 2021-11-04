Needs of local residents to the fore

Greater Green Island Community Network board chairman Steve Hayward (left) and community worker Ben McKenzie say community consultation drives the network’s projects. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The needs and wishes of local residents are at the heart of everything for the Greater Green Island Community Network (GGICN).

The network, which received $62,500 in the latest Dunedin City Council’s place-based community grants funding round, has just completed a new residents’ survey, involving 400 households.

GGICN committee chairman Steve Hayward said the 2021 survey project, led by committee member Melanie McNatty, was an important way to gauge residents’ priorities.

‘‘We will be looking to establish 10 priorities based on those survey results, which will help to inform projects for the network,’’ Mr Hayward said.

Among the top priorities identified so far included the condition of roads and footpaths in the area, the provision of rubbish and dog poo bins, cycleways, and the need for more community connection.

Surveys in previous years led the network to work with council and funders on the installation of roundabouts and a community playground in Green Island, along with road safety improvements and bus routes, Mr Hayward said.

‘‘The successful outcome of those projects shows how effective community representation can be.

‘‘And the support of the place-based funding grants scheme enables us, and our fellow networks, to achieve a lot more for our communities,’’ he said.

The Greater Green Island Community Network, which covers the nine suburbs of Abbotsford, Brighton, Burnside, Concord, Fairfield, Green Island, Ocean View, Waldronville, and Westwood, has undergone some big changes this year.

Ben McKenzie has become the network’s community worker, taking over in May from Lana McCarthy, and is relishing the role.

‘‘It’s great to get involved in discussions on areas such as cycle links with council at an early stage, and to be working to support the connectedness of our community,’’ Mr McKenzie said.

The husband of Josie and father of four lives outside the area, but his children attend Concord School, and he is a member of the school’s board of trustees.

Mr McKenzie was previously a youth worker with alternative education provider Youth Grow for the past 12 years.

About three months ago, the GGICN hosted a group of Dunedin City councillors, who visited to view facilities in the area and to hear about the work of the network.

‘‘That was a very positive session, and helped to showcase the effectiveness of the place-based funding for councillors,’’ Mr Hayward said.

Mr McKenzie recently helped to run a workshop aimed at upskilling local community groups, funded through a grant from Polson Higgs, covering topics such as budgeting, HR policies, and using technology.

‘‘That was very well supported and people found it helpful, so that was a good outcome,’’ he said.

Mr McKenzie has been joined at the network office, based at the Green Island police station, by Sasha Turner, who assists with the newsletter and online communication.

The Greater Green Island Community Network committee has also undergone some changes recently, and now comprises Mr Hayward (chairman), Ms McNatty, Amanda Reid, Matt Tobin, Hamish Black, Jan Clark, and Fred Jansen.