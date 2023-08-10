New financial year brings fresh look at spending

With a fresh allocation of $10,000 in its discretionary fund, the Saddle Hill Community Board has decided the time has come to take a fresh look at its approach to distributing funds to individuals and groups in the community.

Last week’s meeting was the first of the 2023-24 financial year, meaning a new influx of funds ready to be allocated to the community and to board projects.

Council representative Cr Kevin Gilbert and board member Keith McFadyen raised the topic of making funding allocation more flexible, highlighting the recent youth ambassador awards in March had been very well supported by the community.

In order to support the many young people who had applied to the awards, the Saddle Hill Community Board had increased the available funding pool from $1000 to $3000.

Board chairman Paul Weir said it was good the board had been able to be flexible, and was keen for it to retain that flexibility in future.

Mr McFadyen also made the suggestion that, instead of drip-feeding funding as applications were received, the board could hold two funding rounds of $3000 a year, leaving $4000 aside for flexibility and board projects.

Board member Christina McBratney said it would be good to decide on a "tangible project" for the board to achieve this year.

Mr Weir thanked members for the useful discussion and moved that the board put time aside at its next meeting to have a "good hard look" at funding.

In his chairman’s report, Mr Weir reminded the board that the Greater Green Island Get Together would be held on September 9, from 10am at DBC in Concord, and invited board members to attend.

It would be a good chance to invite members of the community to share their ideas on the most urgent issues for the Saddle Hill area.

Board member Pim Allen also shared her idea for creating an information pamphlet, along similar lines to one recently produced by Mosgiel Taieri Community Board.

After discussion, it was decided to work on getting a pamphlet printed prior to the Green Island day.

The idea of creating packs containing local information and goods, to be given to new residents of the board area, also received a positive response.

Mr McFadyen voiced his concern that Taieri MP Ingrid Leary had been excluded as a speaker for the board’s public forum, and queried why the decision had been made, and by whom.

Council senior officer in attendance, property services group manager Anna Nilsen, responded that a directive had come from the council chief executive that a board meeting was not a political forum.

Mr McFadyen said the decision was "ironic", as the council was "political in nature", especially in light of its ongoing protest against cuts to the new Dunedin hospital.

