New-look relay plan revealed

Relay for Life Dunedin 2022 will no longer be held at Forsyth Barr Stadium due to the Covid-19 traffic light Red setting, with people instead encouraged to create a ‘‘Relay Your Way’’ event. PHOTO: STAR FILES

While the Relay for Life Dunedin 2022 event can no longer go ahead, the Cancer Society is urging supporters to adopt an alternative "Relay Your Way" event.

Planned for March 5 at Forsyth Barr Stadium, the festival-style Relay for Life event, which usually attracts more than 1000 participants, cannot be held under the Covid-19 traffic light Red setting.

Cancer Society of New Zealand chief executive Lucy Elwood said Covid-19 continued to ruin the society’s "best-laid plans".

"However, we have quickly adapted and are making the most of it.

"This year, we will walk apart, but not alone in Relay Your Way," she said.

The Cancer Society will launch an easy-to-follow video that will guide supporters through the main parts of Relay For Life, but in the safety of a space of people's choice.

There will be team packs available and prizes for individuals and teams.

"We know that Relay For Life is a chance to celebrate cancer survivors and carers and remember loved ones lost to cancer for many people," Ms Elwood said.

"We hope that people across Aotearoa New Zealand will participate in Relay Your Way this year and run, walk, or even dance laps with our online guide to support people affected by cancer."

Dunedin Relay For Life 2022 major partner Mitre 10 Mega is committed to helping promote the Relay Your Way concept.

Group chief executive Neil Finn-House is calling on the community to get involved to help fundraise $150,000, so the Cancer Society can help more people affected by cancer.

The funds raised through Relay For Life are essential in helping cancer patients and their whanau get the care and practical support they need, as well as helping to fund ground-breaking cancer research and prevention programmes.

On average, in New Zealand, Relay For Life raises about $2million, with the Dunedin Relay For Life historically raising $150,000.

“The

former Relay for Life ambassadors and long-standing relay stalwarts John and Julie Moyle said Covid-19 would not get in the way of their support for the Cancer Society.

“Having attended every Relay for Life between us since its Dunedin inception, our association to the Cancer Society and wanting to support all that it does, Covid-19 is most certainly not getting in our way," Mrs Moyle said.

"Having John in hospital during our first [Alert] Level 4 lockdown proves cancer doesn’t stop for Covid-19, so neither will we.

"Relay Your Way means we can still have an event at home, we can still stay safe, we can still raise vital funds and our closest friends and whanau can still celebrate, remember and fight back," she said.

Cancer Society Otago Southland chief executive Dr Rachael Hart said there was "a devastating sense of deja vue" that the Relay for Life was being impacted again.

"We encourage people to create their own Relay Your Way event and to keep their relay baton moving during their event to symbolise an unstoppable fight against cancer,” Dr Hart said.

Businesses, schools, clubs, and the community could all create a Relay Your Way even, to do something they were passionate about.

There will also be a "Paint the Town Purple" campaign in the first week of March, encouraging purple everywhere in the community to promote Relay Your Way.

Schools, businesses, and shops can register to be part of this competition and win prizes by registering at relayforlife.org.nz/dunedin.

For more information, and to sign up, visit www.relayforlife.org.nz



BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz