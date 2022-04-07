New pop-up space for youth

Members of the Otepoti Youth Space team (from left) Larissa Hinds, Mitchell Porter-Thomas, assistant co-ordinator Ben Sommerville and co-ordinator Jo Taylor are excited to welcome the city’s rangatahi to the central city pop-up space next month. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A vibrant new pop-up youth space in the central city will focus on creativity and community connections for rangatahi.

Dubbed the Otepoti Youth Space, the pop-up space will run from May 8 to 21 — coinciding with Youth Week — in the Community Gallery and neighbouring performance space Te Whare o Rukutia in Princes St.

Otepoti Youth Space co-ordinator Jo Taylor said the youth space would be a welcoming hangout space and offer a range of activities each afternoon, including workshops and performance events.

The youth space team is calling on youth organisations, young people and artists to register their interest in being part of the programme.

"We would love to decorate the walls with artworks by young people, and there are opportunities for youth bands, solo performance and workshops."

The city’s young people had made it clear they wanted their own space and place to be, and it was very helpful to have gained the funding to establish the pop-up around Youth Week, Ms Taylor said.

"From here, we are hoping to be able to establish a permanent space for youth in the future."

Otepoti Youth Space assistant co-ordinator Ben Sommerville is excited about the project.

"It is going to be great for rangatahi to have the opportunity to engage with a diverse group of rangatira [leaders] and other rangatahi to make this the best that we can," he said.

Volunteers Larissa Hinds and Mitchell Porter-Thomas are also bringing their enthusiasm to the project, helping out with graphic art and creating a band schedule respectively.

"I am also keen to be a tuakana [big brother] for our rangatahi," Mr Porter-Thomas said.

Artsenta director Paul Smith said a central city youth space had been "a long time coming".

"Young people have been asking for more youth-friendly spaces for many years and we just thought it was time to do something about it."

The initiative is being facilitated by a collective of creative and youth organisations and has been supported by the Otago Community Trust, the Creative Communities Scheme and Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust.

Anyone wanting to get involved can search Otepoti Youth Space on Facebook or contact the co-ordinator at otepotiyouthspace@gmail.com.