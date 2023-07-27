NZDF to combine facilities

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will move its three separate Dunedin-based facilities into one combined regional location.

Over the next 18 months, the Royal New Zealand Navy reserve unit (HMNZS Toroa), New Zealand Army reserve units based in Kensington Army Hall, and the Defence careers office will relocate to a new facility in Cumberland St (previously Farmlands).

The two NZDF-owned properties, Kensington Army Hall in Bridgman St and HMNZS Toroa in St Andrew St, have both been assessed by Dunedin City Council as being earthquake-prone.

Vice Chief of Defence Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies said

co-locating the various Dunedin facilities into an engineer-approved, fit-for-purpose building "will not only provide a safe working environment but there will be real benefits that come from integrating our 150-plus Otago-based permanent and reserve NZDF personnel into the one location".

The work is due to be completed late next year.