ODT Rugby Chat returns to air, online

Club Rugby is back on in Dunedin and the provinces after a couple of years of uncertainty caused by Covid and its ongoing risk to the community. The return of rugby season means the return of Garador’s ODT Rugby Chat, hosted by Paul Dwyer.

The weekly round up of all things club rugby is now screening online and on Channel 39 — Southern Television. The show includes club and player profiles, referee and board commentary along with the weekly 1st XV and weekend picks for the premier squads.

On occasion Dwyer features someone special, and one of the Kiwi greats appeared this week in a special show recorded on location at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Legend Aaron Smith was interviewed before his last game with the Highlanders before he heads off to live in Japan. Smith opens up on family, rugby influences and his love for the Highlanders. He also discusses the emotional impact of losing his father, who died recently, and what drove the decision to move south where he was mentored by ‘‘tough as nails’’ halfback Jimmy Cowan.

Smith also lifts the lid on his training secrets and what is next for him and his young family.

Also every Saturday, Rugby Chat — Live Scores has updates from all the premiere games around the city, with interviews, game reviews and updates from Paul Dwyer.

ODT Rugby Chat is available online at odt.co.nz and also screens on Channel 39 — Southern Television (Freeview HD Dunedin and Invercargill) at 6pm on Fridays and 10am on Saturdays. There will also be a special broadcast of the Aaron Smith Special at 8.30pm this Friday, May 26.

By Luke Chapman,

Channel 39-Southern TV

production manager