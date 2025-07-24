Online form makes pest reporting easier

A new online "report pests" form has been created by the Otago Regional Council as a quick way to alert its biosecurity team.

People can still use the regional council’s 0800 number (0800 474 082) to report pests, but the new form has an emphasis on promoting citizen science. The benefits of using the form directly include information being passed on in a timelier manner, more accurate pest descriptions and location data and less double handling of information by regional council staff.

People can upload photos and provide the exact location of the sighting.

The form is available at orc.govt.nz/reportpests — APL