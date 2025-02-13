Opera star honouring Honor

International opera star Jonathan Lemalu will join with pianist Terence Dennis in presenting the "Honouring Honor" showcase this month. PHOTO: STAR FILES

The life and legacy of revered Dunedin singer and teacher Honor McKellar will be celebrated by her most famous pupil, international opera star Jonathan Lemalu, in songs and stories this month.

Lemalu will return to his hometown and join forces with Prof Terence Dennis for "Honouring Honor", a concert and tribute to be held on February 26, at the Glenroy Auditorium.

The tribute will trace Lemalu’s personal connection with the revered singing teacher over 30 years, since they started working together in 1994.

"I want to focus on my own personal connection with her, using songs, images, and anecdotes to depict our special relationship," Lemalu said.

That relationship had been a major influence on all aspects of his career as a singer, and latterly as a professor of voice at both London’s Royal College of Music and Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

McKellar’s family had sourced letters and speeches kept at the Hocken Library, outlining her first impressions of Lemalu, and a history of his career through lessons, competitions, overseas study, important debuts and more.

"These letters and speeches she wrote will form the basis of the evening ... in a sense she is narrating our journey together."

Initially concerned Lemalu was more interested in playing rugby than singing, McKellar knew the easiest way to get him on board was to ask his parents.

Both McKellar and Lemalu were surprised by his rapid progress from first lessons to winning major prizes, graduating with top honours, and having an international performing career.

This year, Lemalu has already sung in Janacek’s Jenufa at the Royal Opera House and will be singing in Floridante at the London Handel Festival, Verdi’s Giustino at the Royal Opera House, and Beethoven’s Fidelio at Garsington.

So, it is a special treat to return home to Dunedin to see family and work on the "Honouring Honor" showcase with Prof Dennis on piano.

The pair will perform songs and arias selected for Lemalu by McKellar over the years, by Finzi, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Ireland, Mozart, Schubert, Gershwin, and more.

"Honor has given so much to this community — it would be lovely to see Ōtepoti join me to celebrate her."

In addition, the evening may include the announcement of initiatives Lemalu and the University of Otago are working on to benefit undergraduate and postgraduate level singers, which will bear McKellar’s name.

