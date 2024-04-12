Opportunity open to host NZ music show

OAR operations director Domi Angelo-Laloli keeps the seat warm for the next host of the station’s New Zealand music show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

With New Zealand Music Month just around the corner, an opportunity has arisen for someone with a keen interest in local music to launch a radio programme and podcast showcasing New Zealand artists.

OAR FM is seeking expressions of interest in a volunteer role as co-ordinator, host or co-host of a new show to launch in May.

Station manager Lesley Paris said that while OAR’s playlist was generously stocked with tracks from New Zealand artists, there was room for more programming to entertain and inform listeners about local releases and acts.

"We know that the Dunedin music scene is really vibrant, and there are some exciting releases coming out of Ōtepoti.

"The same applies to the rest of the country, across many genres, so we’d love to celebrate all that creativity by building on our shows that currently feature Aotearoa New Zealand artists."

The successful applicant(s) will be given full training in studio operations, and tips on preparation and presentation.

Anyone interested in the role can complete an online form at www.tinyurl.com/NZOAR or email nzmusic@oar.org.nz with their name, contact details and an outline of the proposed format of their show.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday, April 26.

OAR broadcasts on 105.4FM and 1575AM, and podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and major podcast platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

- By Jeff Harford