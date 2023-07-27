Otago gymnasts up with the best at national championships

Gymnast Preston Wheeler has won the men’s level-6 category at the New Zealand Gymnastics Championships. SUPPLIED

Otago gymnasts are celebrating after a successful time at the 2023 New Zealand Gymnastics Championships held in Tauranga earlier this month.

Dunedin Gymnastic Academy president Ben Hogan said an Otago team representing several local clubs attended the event.

Highlights were Preston Wheeler winning the men’s level-6 category overall. His results included firsts for pommel, rings and parallel bars.

Max Renaud was overall runner-up in men’s level 9 and received the Mark Jujnovich Trophy for having the highest score over any apparatus for the whole competition.

Molly Ballard was selected to represent New Zealand in the women’s senior international category.

Ballard achieved a placing in the vault apparatus in the competition and will go on to competitions in Hungary and France later this year.

Olivia Mei, in the women’s step-5 category, finished first in the competition for the uneven bars.

Three Dunedin Gymnastic Academy coaches, Hayley Storey, Ruth Kennedy and Alex Livingstone, were awarded medals for coaching.