Plaque to honour former mayor

PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

A plaque dedicated to the late Dave Cull will be installed on the Otago Peninsula in the coming weeks. Mr Cull, the 57th mayor of Dunedin, died in April last year.

The Otago Peninsula Community Board contributed $500 for the plaque last year, and recently voted to pay for its installation.

It will be installed at a seat in Challis, near where Mr Cull lived with his wife Joan Wilson.

‘‘The plaque will go on the concrete plinth, so that Joan and her family can sit on the seat on the walkway overlooking the harbour on a decent day and just reflect on the things that Dave achieved for both the city and the peninsula in relation to the cycleway,’’ board chairman Paul Pope said.

He hoped it would be installed in the next few weeks. There would be a small ceremony for Ms Wilson and the family.