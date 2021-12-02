Play personal for director

Surrounded by the cast of The Pink Hammer, director Terry MacTavish (centre front) holds a photograph of the late playwright Michele Amas. Pictured are (back, from left) Hannah Pearson, Marama Grant, Laura Wells and Ashley Stewart, and (front right) Sofie Welvaert. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Globe Theatre’s Christmas production, The Pink Hammer by Michele Amas, is a labour of love for director Terry MacTavish MNZM.

In her 45-year career as drama teacher at Queen’s High School, MacTavish taught many aspiring young theatre practitioners, including Michele Amas in the 1970s.

"Michele was one of my most talented pupils — her imaginative writing was so impressive I have even preserved her third form English book," she said.

"By the time she wrote The Pink Hammer, Michele knew first-hand what would resonate with New Zealand audiences, what would touch their hearts and what would rock them with laughter."

Sadly, Amas died in 2016, age 55.

"It is very special for me to have the chance to honour her memory by producing her wonderful play," MacTavish said.

"The Pink Hammer is the perfect play for every man who has ever hankered after his own man cave, and for every woman who has been frustrated by her man’s desire to inhabit it."

The play tells the story of a group of women, drawn together after they sign up for a course in DIY carpentry skills, only to be disappointed when they find the course tutor has absconded with their money.

Incensed, they insist that her abandoned husband take over.

What follows is a "lovely battle of the sexes", as the feisty Pink Hammer ladies and their hapless tutor Woody learn to work together.

MacTavish was thrilled to have brought together a strong ensemble cast, including Marama Grant, Laura Wells, Sofie Welvaert, Hannah Pearson and Ashley Stewart.

Another fun aspect of creating the show had been assembling the set for Woody’s cluttered garage-man cave.

The Pink Hammer is the final play in the Globe Theatre’s 60th anniversary season and runs from tonight until December 5, then December 7 to 11. Bookings can be made at iticket.co.nz.