Port Chalmers works

NZ Transport Agency-Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is getting George St in Port Chalmers ready for the summer and cruise ship season through a programme of overnight works.

In a statement, it said Port Chalmers residents and anyone travelling at night along the main street, George St, would need to take a detour as the work involved digging out parts of the SH88 paving in this busy area of Port Chalmers and re-applying asphalt.

The work started on Sunday and will take up to three weeks for five nights each week, from 7pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.