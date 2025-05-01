Posies to honour loved ones

Making posies on Thursday are (from left) Patricia Goding, Katie Armstrong, 11, her grandmother Barbara Walker and Pat Collins. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The buzz of cheerful conversation and the aroma of rosemary filled naval reserve headquarters HMNZS Toroa last Thursday, as dozens of volunteers worked to make about 5000 posies for Anzac Day.

The posies were laid in the services section of the Andersons Bay Cemetery during the posy laying ceremony on Anzac morning.

Diane Hesketh and Donna Knudson have taken part in the workshop for "years and years" in honour of loved ones in the services.

Mrs Hesketh’s late husband John was in the NZ Navy for 23 years, and was made a life member of HMNZS Toroa, while Mrs Knudson’s husband was a Territorial and her son is on active service in the NZDF.

"Anzac Day is important to both of us. It is important to remember and honour all those who have served," Mrs Hesketh said.

Patricia Goding, Pat Collins, Barbara Walker and her granddaughter Katie Armstrong were also hard at work making posies, and honouring their loved ones.

Mrs Goding’s husband Alan served in the navy from the late 1950s to 1980s, holding the rank of warrant officer; Mrs Collins’ husband Frank was a leading electrical mechanic in the NZ Navy; and Mrs Walker’s husband, Lieutenant Commander Bruce Walker, was also a reservist and was HMNZS Toroa commanding officer in the early 2000s.

"It’s good to come together and talk about those times ... it’s a special thing to do," Mrs Walker said.

