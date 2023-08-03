Pregnancy warning for all alcoholic drinks mandatory

A pregnancy warning on all packaged alcoholic drinks sold in stores is now mandatory.

The labels warning that alcohol can cause harm to unborn babies became a requirement on August 1.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy-director general Vincent Arbuckle said pregnant people and those supporting them needed to be aware of the risk that alcohol presented for their unborn child, and the potentially life-changing consequences drinking while pregnant could have.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand developed the new labelling requirement, which will be monitored by New Zealand Food Safety.

Ministry of Health Manatū Hauora deputy director of public health Dr Harriette Carr said Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder could have a major impact on someone’s quality of life but it was completely preventable.

Each year, between 1800 and 3000 babies are born with FASD in New Zealand, which can result in heart defects, behavioural problems, and intellectual disability. There is no cure for FASD.

"Warning labels on alcohol can support increasing public awareness and understanding of risks of drinking alcohol while pregnant," Dr Carr said.

The new warning label is required on any packaged drink produced from the beginning of August for retail sale that contains more than 1.15% alc/vol.