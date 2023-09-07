Programme targets pain

Brighton woman Faye Lamb is feeling stronger and more mobile after taking part in a physiotherapy programme for people with osteoarthritis. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

After experiencing a sharp pain in her arm while bringing in firewood, Brighton woman Faye Lamb (74) was diagnosed with painful osteoarthritis in her shoulder and ribs.

Fortunately, her GP suggested she become a patient of the Southern Community Orthopaedic Triage Service (Scots), a programme run by clinical lead Martin Kidd under the umbrella of Te Whatu Ora Southern.

It is designed to help people with persistent knee and shoulder pain to manage and improve their symptoms.

For three months, Mrs Lamb made weekly visits to a local gym to tackle a specially designed exercise programme and did exercises at home twice a day.

She also took part in workshops on health and diet, medication and wellbeing.

Recently, she has taken up regular visits to Te Puna o Whakaehu-Mosgiel Public Pool, describing the warm water as "absolutely lovely".

"I finished up the programme a few weeks ago, and I must say I found it excellent," Mrs Lamb said.

"It has helped to fix the problem — my pain is much less and I am able to do the things I enjoy, like gardening.

"From actually crying with the pain, and facing the likelihood of needing surgery, to being functional again is amazing."

Along with exercise and health techniques, Mrs Lamb has also learned an important wellbeing lesson — not to over do it.

"I’m a very busy lady, so I have had to learn to pace myself and rest as well.

"With arthritis, pushing through isn’t necessarily that helpful."

Now enjoying life with husband Bob, their children and grandchildren, Mrs Lamb is grateful to Mr Kidd and the staff of the Scots programme for their help and encouragement.

"I would recommend it to anyone — it has done me the world of good."

