Public access to be kept during upgrade

Work on replacing underground pipes dating back to the 1880s along Bath St began this week, but the Dunedin City Council highlighted foot traffic access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

Dunedin City Council infrastructure services committee chairman Councillor Jim O’Malley said contractor Downer was beginning the enabling work such as relocating pipes and telecom cables in the road and footpath in Bath and lower Stuart Sts to make way for sheet piles.

They will retain the walls of a 5m-6m deep hole to be excavated from mid-May at the intersection of Bath and lower Stuart Sts.

The lower Stuart St end of Bath St will be closed to vehicles for a few days at a time and the street will become two-way during this period.

There will also be temporary one-lane closures on George St (from Moray Pl to the Octagon) and on lower Stuart St, from the Octagon to Moray Pl, to make modifications to the footpaths to allow two-way traffic on Bath St.

The enabling work is expected to be completed in late May, and then the contractor will begin excavating the lower Stuart St hole to make critical connections to existing pipelines.

Plywood hoardings will go up around the excavation site at the start of this work to keep pedestrians and contractors safe.

This next stage of work will close off three-quarters of the first block of Lower Stuart St from the Octagon to vehicles for six months. Foot traffic access to all businesses and residences will be maintained.

More information about the project is available at www.dunedin.govt.nz/bath-street-upgrade