Replacement physio pool preferred, survey shows

Dunedin’s physiotherapy pool, closed since 2021, is owned by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora and had been operated by the Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust for 40 years as a public swimming pool. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

A community survey has highlighted a high degree of enthusiasm for a new hydrotherapy facility in Dunedin.

The Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust ran a public survey as part of a feasibility study about future options for Dunedin’s physiotherapy pool, which has been closed since May 2021, following the breakdown of its heating system.

Trust secretary-treasurer Neville Martin said about 1900 people responded to the survey.

Over half of the respondents were former users of the physio pool and one-fifth of the respondents identified as disabled.

Respondents were asked whether they supported the provision of a hydrotherapy pool in Dunedin and, if so, which of three options they preferred.

The options were upgrading the pool, building a new like-for-like replacement pool on a different site, or building a new pool on a different site with additional features.

Most respondents said they preferred a new hydrotherapy centre over redeveloping the existing physio pool.

Respondents said they wanted a new pool on a different site with additional features such as a gym, physiotherapy services, steam room, spa pool and cafe.

They preferred a centre with additional features as well as a pool, over a like-for-like replacement pool on a different site.

Mr Martin said most respondents identified car-parking as a key issue.

He noted parking solutions would be evaluated during the feasibility study, which was approaching completion, after which the trust would consider its recommendations and decide on the next steps.

The feasibility study has been supported by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora and the Dunedin City Council.

Disabled pool-user Chris Ford said he thought the findings represented a good sample of user opinions.

"I think that the option of a more expansive pool is a good one, provided that it is on a central, accessible site and that funding can be obtained.

"In the meantime, I think that the trust should consider more options for a central hydrotherapy pool space in the absence of the former physio/therapeutic pool."

Mr Ford said he believed subsidised free transport should be made available to disabled people who wished to attend Mosgiel’s new swimming pool, Te Puna o Whakaehu, as one option.

Local and central government funders should consider this and any other options which emerged from the feasibility study, he said.

