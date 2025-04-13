Reprieve for Town Belt programme

Town Belt Kaitiaki senior education co-ordinator Dr Maureen Howard. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s popular Town Belt Kaitiaki (TBK) education and conservation programme has had a last-minute reprieve, thanks to a one-off funding boost from the Otago Regional Council (ORC).

In January, The Star reported that the programme, which had worked with thousands of students across 12 Dunedin schools and three early childhood centres since 2017, had gone into hibernation due to a funding shortfall ("Project shelved over lack of funds", The Star, January 30, page 1).

TBK senior education co-ordinator Dr Maureen Howard was storing educational resources in the hopes the programme could be resurrected in the future.

But now, a delighted Dr Howard is back on the job, dusting off educational resources and contacting the teachers, principals, parents and students involved last year to get the ball rolling again.

TBK strategic leadership group chairman Taylor Davies-Colley said the ORC was able to step in and provide the $20,000 needed to meet the funding shortfall for the year.

"It is great to have that support from the ORC — it gives us more time to seek other sponsors and funding support, so that TBK can continue on a sustainable footing," Mr Davies-Colley said.

The outpouring of support from the community had also been "heart warming", he said.

The funding situation remained difficult for the organisation, which had operated on the shoestring budget of $40,000-$50,000 for the past two years.

As costs were rising, a more sustainable budget would be about $70,000 per year, he said.

"We need to be able to provide job security for our education co-ordinator and be able to cover other costs," he said.

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) had been a "great support" since the beginning, providing about $30,000 in funding each year, but the overall funding situation was "phenomenally tough".

"However, we feel very lucky to have the support of the DCC and ORC for the TBK programme — it is good to know that they see the value of our young people being engaged with green spaces.

"And it will be easier to apply for ongoing funding for a programme that is up and running, so we feel we are in a better position," Mr Davies-Colley said.

A "very relieved" Dr Howard said getting the TBK programme going again would have its challenges, but she had already had very positive feedback from schools and students.

"The first thing is to let everyone know, and to hopefully bring back our student leaders, who have great knowledge of how we do things," she said.

A Zoom meeting of student leaders was planned for Thursday, April 10, to discuss plans for the first TBK hui and ongoing programme of events for the year.

"I am very pleased that some of the things the student leaders were planning at the end of last year will be followed up after all," Dr Howard said.

Those included ongoing bird monitoring in the Town Belt, making podcasts for broadcast via OAR FM, winter planting with the DCC and trapping.

The TBK programme also relied on expert volunteers to help lead programmes.

"So we are searching for more volunteers to work with us and would love to hear from people who enjoy working with nature and young people," Dr Howard said.

• Anyone interested is welcome to send an email to townbelt.edcoordinator@gmail.com