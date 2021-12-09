Thursday, 9 December 2021

Return of Christmas lights bus tour welcomed

    Otago Heritage Bus Society volunteer driver Dawn McFarlane and Otago Museum staff (from left) Stella Caulton, Rachel MacJeff and Kathleen Adams celebrate the return of the popular heritage bus Christmas light tour. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Seeing the sights of Dunedin’s Christmas lights from a restored bus has become a favourite annual event for the Otago Heritage Bus Society.

    This year they have partnered with the Otago Museum to bring the tradition of viewing neighbourhood lights at night to even more people.

    Programmes and events co-ordinator Rachel MacJeff said the tours would begin with hot chocolate and seasonal music at the Otago Museum’s

    H D Skinner Annex before attendees hopped on board a beautifully restored bus for a trip around Dunedin to marvel at the best Christmas lights around.

    Otago Museum marketing co-ordinator Charlie Buchan said bookings had been "pretty amazing".

    More than half the spaces available had already been taken.

    Mr Buchan said all bookings would help go towards the funds needed to restore Dunedin's heritage bus collection.

    The Otago Heritage Bus Society were a non-profit community group that aimed to preserve, restore and operate buses and coaches of national or regional significance.

    "In the spirit of giving, you can choose to purchase additional tickets to give to a deserving Dunedin family," Mr Buchan said.

    HERITAGE BUS XMAS LIGHT TOUR

    Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19. Starts 9pm at H D Skinner Annex.  Departs Albany St, opposite Otago Museum.

    Proof of vaccination or verified medical exemption using My Vaccine Pass required.

    Book at otagomuseum.nz/whats-on

