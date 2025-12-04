Riders raise thousands for youth support

Photo: Sam Henderson

Gathering to give are (from left) Tribal Nations Motorcycle Club member Bruce Hetfield, Youthline Otago staff Jamie McBride and Claudia Ryan , Tribal Nations members John and Emma Philp, Josh Wyber, Paul Rowley, Youthline Otago general manager Justine Weatherall and Tribal Nations member Garry McLennan.

The club members visited the Youthline offices to give $7000 raised during the 2025 Riders Against Teen Suicide, in which about 100 bikers travelled from Dunedin to Milton, taking in Brighton and Waihola.

Youthline Otago general manager Justine Weatherall said it was greatly appreciated and would help fund professional development for the staff.

After several challenging years when funding had been tight, the organisation was able to rebuild thanks in part to significant funding from the Otago Community Trust.

This enabled it to re-establish face-to-face counselling, rebuild the helpline volunteer team and work on a new sexual violence primary prevention programme.