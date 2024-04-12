RSA calling out for rosemary

Dunedin RSA administrator Sally Turner packs posies into boxes during last year’s successful Posy Day event. PHOTO: STAR FILES

Dozens of volunteers will gather to play their part in Anzac Day preparations, helping to make about 4500 posies to be laid on the soldiers’ graves during a service at Andersons Bay Cemetery on Anzac morning.

The Dunedin RSA is calling for local gardeners to give rosemary for the posies, and volunteers to help make them during a posy-making session on April 24, from 9am until about lunchtime, at HMNZS Toroa, St Andrew St.

Posies made of rosemary wrapped in red paper have been laid on the graves of servicemen and women in the 9.30am posy laying ceremony on Anzac Day for many years.

People who have rosemary to give are invited to drop it off at the HMNZS Toroa garage on April 23, or bring it along first thing in the morning on April 24.

Dunedin RSA administrator Sally Turner said the posy-making sessions were a lovely way for local people to play a hands-on role in Anzac Day, and those involved enjoyed sharing stories about relatives who had served.

"And the rosemary smells wonderful."